Daldrup & Soehne Hits 12% EBIT Margin in 2024!
Daldrup & Söhne AG outperformed projections in 2024, achieving a 12% EBIT margin and EUR 55 million in revenues, as revealed by CEO Andreas Tönies.
- Daldrup & Söhne AG achieved an EBIT margin of around 12% for the financial year 2024.
- The company generated total Group revenues of approximately EUR 55 million in 2024.
- Group EBIT for 2024 was around EUR 6.8 million.
- Both the total operating performance and the EBIT margin exceeded the forecast made on 27 August 2024.
- The consolidated financial statements for 2024 will be published on 30 May 2025.
- The announcement was made by Andreas Tönies, CEO of Daldrup & Söhne AG.
The next important date, The text "Quirin Champions Conference" is already in English., at Daldrup & Soehne is on 31.03.2025.
The price of Daldrup & Soehne at the time of the news was 10,950EUR and was up +11,96 % compared with the previous
day.
+13,50 %
+13,53 %
+17,58 %
+14,06 %
+39,04 %
+73,68 %
+352,05 %
-12,39 %
-23,45 %
ISIN:DE0007830572WKN:783057
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte