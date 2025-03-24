Daldrup & Soehne Hits 12% EBIT Margin in 2024!

Daldrup & Söhne AG achieved an EBIT margin of around 12% for the financial year 2024.

The company generated total Group revenues of approximately EUR 55 million in 2024.

Group EBIT for 2024 was around EUR 6.8 million.

Both the total operating performance and the EBIT margin exceeded the forecast made on 27 August 2024.

The consolidated financial statements for 2024 will be published on 30 May 2025.

The announcement was made by Andreas Tönies, CEO of Daldrup & Söhne AG.

The next important date at Daldrup & Soehne is on 31.03.2025.

The price of Daldrup & Soehne at the time of the news was 10,950EUR and was up +11,96 % compared with the previous day.






