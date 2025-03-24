OneLayer and Ericsson Unveil Advanced Zero Touch Zero Trust Network Access Solution for Private Cellular Networks
Dallas and Boston (ots/PRNewswire) - OneLayer, the leader in private LTE/5G
network OT device management and security solutions, has collaborated with
Ericsson to introduce an advanced Zero Touch Zero Trust Network Access (ZT-ZTNA)
solution. The solution offers device onboarding automation at scale and robust
zero-trust security for enterprises, such as utilities, aiming to support the
rapid growth of devices on their private networks, modernize infrastructure, and
maximize return on investment for their private cellular networks.
In today's fast-evolving digital landscape, private wireless networks are vital
in driving innovation and growth across industries. Ericsson, a global leader in
telecommunications, simplifies the deployment of mission-critical private
wireless networks. The ZT-ZTNA solution answers the industry's call for scalable
adoption of private cellular networks. This capability, originally available in
Mobile Network Operator (MNO) networks and now extended by OneLayer to private
networks, ensures seamless device and SIM onboarding without manual efforts. It
ensures that only authorized devices connect to the network once a SIM is
introduced into a device, streamlining the process of SIM provisioning,
activation, and fingerprinting of the device, ensuring effective device
onboarding.
"Our collaboration with Ericsson is pivotal for advancing device visibility,
management, and security in modern private networks. By incorporating ZT-ZTNA,
we empower enterprises to seamlessly manage device access and secure against
evolving threats," said Dave Mor, CEO of OneLayer. "This solution enables
businesses, such as utilities, to deliver better service to millions of
customers and achieve sustainability goals for customers and stakeholders,
without compromising on key objectives and defense strategies."
The integration bridges traditional enterprise network management and security
systems with modern cellular networks, offering tangible business benefits such
as increased growth, improved adoption rates, and enhanced network value. By
automating device and SIM onboarding processes at scale, ZT-ZTNA facilitates
task delegation among various teams, reducing bottlenecks, enabling rapid device
onboarding, and expanding the range of use cases running over private networks.
This approach allows enterprises to maximize the use of their networks and
achieve higher ROI from their private cellular networks.
"The integration of OneLayer's ZT-ZTNA with Ericsson's offerings revolutionizes
enterprise management and security of private networks devices," said Dana Jaber
Diab, Vice President and Head of Utilities, Ericsson Americas. "This
collaboration ensures enterprises can leverage their private LTE/5G networks'
full potential while maintaining optimal operations and robust defenses."
This solution offers both new and existing customers the opportunity to
integrate advanced functionalities into their private networks seamlessly.
Join OneLayer and Ericsson at DistribuTECH on March 25-27 to experience the
transformative capabilities of the ZT-ZTNA solution firsthand. Visit the
OneLayer and Ericsson booths for comprehensive demonstrations and valuable
discussions on optimizing and securing private wireless networks in diverse
enterprise contexts.
About OneLayer
OneLayer provides advanced asset management, operational intelligence, and zero
trust security for private LTE and 5G networks. Its technology empowers
enterprises to seamlessly manage their cellular networks without requiring
specialized cellular expertise. For more information, visit www.OneLayer.com
(http://www.onelayer.com/) .
About Ericsson
Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people
every day. With nearly 150 years of experience, Ericsson offers mobile
communication and connectivity solutions globally. Learn more at
https://www.ericsson.com/ .
