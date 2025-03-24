OneLayer and Ericsson Unveil Advanced Zero Touch Zero Trust Network Access Solution for Private Cellular Networks

Dallas and Boston (ots/PRNewswire) - OneLayer, the leader in private LTE/5G

network OT device management and security solutions, has collaborated with

Ericsson to introduce an advanced Zero Touch Zero Trust Network Access (ZT-ZTNA)

solution. The solution offers device onboarding automation at scale and robust

zero-trust security for enterprises, such as utilities, aiming to support the

rapid growth of devices on their private networks, modernize infrastructure, and

maximize return on investment for their private cellular networks.



In today's fast-evolving digital landscape, private wireless networks are vital

in driving innovation and growth across industries. Ericsson, a global leader in

telecommunications, simplifies the deployment of mission-critical private

wireless networks. The ZT-ZTNA solution answers the industry's call for scalable

adoption of private cellular networks. This capability, originally available in

Mobile Network Operator (MNO) networks and now extended by OneLayer to private

networks, ensures seamless device and SIM onboarding without manual efforts. It

ensures that only authorized devices connect to the network once a SIM is

introduced into a device, streamlining the process of SIM provisioning,

activation, and fingerprinting of the device, ensuring effective device

onboarding.





"Our collaboration with Ericsson is pivotal for advancing device visibility,

management, and security in modern private networks. By incorporating ZT-ZTNA,

we empower enterprises to seamlessly manage device access and secure against

evolving threats," said Dave Mor, CEO of OneLayer. "This solution enables

businesses, such as utilities, to deliver better service to millions of

customers and achieve sustainability goals for customers and stakeholders,

without compromising on key objectives and defense strategies."



The integration bridges traditional enterprise network management and security

systems with modern cellular networks, offering tangible business benefits such

as increased growth, improved adoption rates, and enhanced network value. By

automating device and SIM onboarding processes at scale, ZT-ZTNA facilitates

task delegation among various teams, reducing bottlenecks, enabling rapid device

onboarding, and expanding the range of use cases running over private networks.

This approach allows enterprises to maximize the use of their networks and

achieve higher ROI from their private cellular networks.



"The integration of OneLayer's ZT-ZTNA with Ericsson's offerings revolutionizes

enterprise management and security of private networks devices," said Dana Jaber

Diab, Vice President and Head of Utilities, Ericsson Americas. "This

collaboration ensures enterprises can leverage their private LTE/5G networks'

full potential while maintaining optimal operations and robust defenses."



This solution offers both new and existing customers the opportunity to

integrate advanced functionalities into their private networks seamlessly.



Join OneLayer and Ericsson at DistribuTECH on March 25-27 to experience the

transformative capabilities of the ZT-ZTNA solution firsthand. Visit the

OneLayer and Ericsson booths for comprehensive demonstrations and valuable

discussions on optimizing and securing private wireless networks in diverse

enterprise contexts.



About OneLayer



OneLayer provides advanced asset management, operational intelligence, and zero

trust security for private LTE and 5G networks. Its technology empowers

enterprises to seamlessly manage their cellular networks without requiring

specialized cellular expertise. For more information, visit www.OneLayer.com

(http://www.onelayer.com/) .



About Ericsson



Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people

every day. With nearly 150 years of experience, Ericsson offers mobile

communication and connectivity solutions globally. Learn more at

https://www.ericsson.com/ .



