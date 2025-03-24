Allgeier SE: Hits 2024 Earnings Target!

Allgeier SE achieved its 2024 earnings guidance despite challenges, with a total operating performance of EUR 457 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55.8 million.

The Allgeier Group's continuing operations generated EUR 411 million in 2024, impacted by delays in public sector digitalization projects, resulting in a missed revenue of around EUR 25 million.

The gross margin increased to 36.1%, and EBITDA rose to EUR 56.8 million, while adjusted EBITDA was EUR 53.8 million, slightly below the previous year's figure.

Net debt increased by EUR 21 million in 2024, but decreased by EUR 2 million when considering IFRS 16 liabilities and lower factored receivables. Total assets were EUR 471 million, with equity rising to EUR 194 million.

Allgeier SE confirmed its 2025 financial year guidance, with the Annual Report 2024 to be published on April 30, 2025.

Allgeier SE is a leading IT service company in Germany, with over 3,100 employees and operations in multiple countries, generating EUR 403 million in sales from continuing operations in 2024.

The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at Allgeier is on 30.04.2025.

The price of Allgeier at the time of the news was 21,500EUR and was down -2,05 % compared with the previous day.





