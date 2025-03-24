Shaping the future through knowledge exchange and innovation / The EU hosts a series of tourism stakeholder workshops

Brussels (ots) - The Sustainable EU Tourism - Shaping the Tourism of Tomorrow

project (2023-2025) , funded by the European Union, is driving transformation in

European tourism through a series of high-impact workshops. These sessions bring

together EU destinations, tourism experts, and policymakers to develop

innovative, resilient, and inclusive solutions. By fostering collaboration,

exchanging best practices, and tackling shared challenges, the initiative is

laying the foundation for a stronger, more sustainable tourism sector across

Europe.



Upcoming workshop: Smart Solutions - Pathways to Sustainable Tourism





Building on the success of the first workshop, the Sustainable EU Tourismproject invites tourism stakeholders to its second workshop on 26 March 2025,available online . This event will bring together leading destinations andtourism experts to explore how technology, data, and digital solutions can drivesustainability across EU destinations.Smart Solutions - Pathways to Sustainable Tourism:Register now to join the livestream of the workshop (free of charge).26 March 2025 | 17:00 - 18:45 CETSign up here: REGISTRATION LINK (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sustainable-eu-tourism-workshop-smart-solutions-tickets-1291114892399?aff=oddtdtcreator)Workshop Agenda:17.00 - 17.10 | Introduction & presentation of the Sustainable EU Tourismproject17.10 - 17.20 | EU support for the tourism ecosystem , Andreea Staicu, EuropeanCommission, DG MOVE17.20 - 17.30 | EU initiatives & tools for tourism development, Marlène Bartès,European Commission, DG MOVE)17.30 - 18.00 | Sustainable EU Tourism Talk. The road ahead: Smart Solutions fora Sustainable Tourism with Misa Labarile, European Commission, DG MOVE & DoloresOrdóñez, ANYSOLUTION18.00 - 18.30 | Panel session. Best practices unpacked: Challenges, achievements& main barriers with insights from Ljubljana, Andalucía, Benidorm, Dubrovnik &Bruges18.30 - 18.45 | Conclusion & next stepsKey takeaways from the first workshop 'Widening Horizons: Diversifying Tourismfor a Sustainable Tomorrow', (11-12 March 2025)Held on 11-12 March 2025 at the European Commission's premises in Brussels, thefirst Sustainable EU Tourism workshop brought together 27 Destination ManagementOrganisations (DMOs) from across Europe to explore tourism diversification as astrategy for resilience and sustainability. Discussions focused onaccessibility, seasonality, and evolving consumer preferences. Highlights fromthe discussions included:- Tourism diversification as a tool to address key imbalances and enhance localcommunities' involvement.- Data-driven decision-making , with insights from destinations such as Malta,