    Shaping the future through knowledge exchange and innovation / The EU hosts a series of tourism stakeholder workshops

    Brussels (ots) - The Sustainable EU Tourism - Shaping the Tourism of Tomorrow
    project (2023-2025) , funded by the European Union, is driving transformation in
    European tourism through a series of high-impact workshops. These sessions bring
    together EU destinations, tourism experts, and policymakers to develop
    innovative, resilient, and inclusive solutions. By fostering collaboration,
    exchanging best practices, and tackling shared challenges, the initiative is
    laying the foundation for a stronger, more sustainable tourism sector across
    Europe.

    Upcoming workshop: Smart Solutions - Pathways to Sustainable Tourism

    Building on the success of the first workshop, the Sustainable EU Tourism
    project invites tourism stakeholders to its second workshop on 26 March 2025,
    available online . This event will bring together leading destinations and
    tourism experts to explore how technology, data, and digital solutions can drive
    sustainability across EU destinations.

    Smart Solutions - Pathways to Sustainable Tourism:
    Register now to join the livestream of the workshop (free of charge).

    26 March 2025 | 17:00 - 18:45 CET

    Sign up here: REGISTRATION LINK (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sustainable-eu-tou
    rism-workshop-smart-solutions-tickets-1291114892399?aff=oddtdtcreator)

    Workshop Agenda:

    17.00 - 17.10 | Introduction & presentation of the Sustainable EU Tourism
    project

    17.10 - 17.20 | EU support for the tourism ecosystem , Andreea Staicu, European
    Commission, DG MOVE

    17.20 - 17.30 | EU initiatives & tools for tourism development, Marlène Bartès,
    European Commission, DG MOVE)

    17.30 - 18.00 | Sustainable EU Tourism Talk. The road ahead: Smart Solutions for
    a Sustainable Tourism with Misa Labarile, European Commission, DG MOVE & Dolores
    Ordóñez, ANYSOLUTION

    18.00 - 18.30 | Panel session. Best practices unpacked: Challenges, achievements
    & main barriers with insights from Ljubljana, Andalucía, Benidorm, Dubrovnik &
    Bruges

    18.30 - 18.45 | Conclusion & next steps

    Key takeaways from the first workshop 'Widening Horizons: Diversifying Tourism
    for a Sustainable Tomorrow', (11-12 March 2025)

    Held on 11-12 March 2025 at the European Commission's premises in Brussels, the
    first Sustainable EU Tourism workshop brought together 27 Destination Management
    Organisations (DMOs) from across Europe to explore tourism diversification as a
    strategy for resilience and sustainability. Discussions focused on
    accessibility, seasonality, and evolving consumer preferences. Highlights from
    the discussions included:

    - Tourism diversification as a tool to address key imbalances and enhance local
    communities' involvement.

    - Data-driven decision-making , with insights from destinations such as Malta,
