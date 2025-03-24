Sustainable EU Tourism
Shaping the future through knowledge exchange and innovation / The EU hosts a series of tourism stakeholder workshops
Brussels (ots) - The Sustainable EU Tourism - Shaping the Tourism of Tomorrow
project (2023-2025) , funded by the European Union, is driving transformation in
European tourism through a series of high-impact workshops. These sessions bring
together EU destinations, tourism experts, and policymakers to develop
innovative, resilient, and inclusive solutions. By fostering collaboration,
exchanging best practices, and tackling shared challenges, the initiative is
laying the foundation for a stronger, more sustainable tourism sector across
Europe.
Upcoming workshop: Smart Solutions - Pathways to Sustainable Tourism
Building on the success of the first workshop, the Sustainable EU Tourism
project invites tourism stakeholders to its second workshop on 26 March 2025,
available online . This event will bring together leading destinations and
tourism experts to explore how technology, data, and digital solutions can drive
sustainability across EU destinations.
Smart Solutions - Pathways to Sustainable Tourism:
Register now to join the livestream of the workshop (free of charge).
26 March 2025 | 17:00 - 18:45 CET
Sign up here: REGISTRATION LINK (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sustainable-eu-tou
rism-workshop-smart-solutions-tickets-1291114892399?aff=oddtdtcreator)
Workshop Agenda:
17.00 - 17.10 | Introduction & presentation of the Sustainable EU Tourism
project
17.10 - 17.20 | EU support for the tourism ecosystem , Andreea Staicu, European
Commission, DG MOVE
17.20 - 17.30 | EU initiatives & tools for tourism development, Marlène Bartès,
European Commission, DG MOVE)
17.30 - 18.00 | Sustainable EU Tourism Talk. The road ahead: Smart Solutions for
a Sustainable Tourism with Misa Labarile, European Commission, DG MOVE & Dolores
Ordóñez, ANYSOLUTION
18.00 - 18.30 | Panel session. Best practices unpacked: Challenges, achievements
& main barriers with insights from Ljubljana, Andalucía, Benidorm, Dubrovnik &
Bruges
18.30 - 18.45 | Conclusion & next steps
Key takeaways from the first workshop 'Widening Horizons: Diversifying Tourism
for a Sustainable Tomorrow', (11-12 March 2025)
Held on 11-12 March 2025 at the European Commission's premises in Brussels, the
first Sustainable EU Tourism workshop brought together 27 Destination Management
Organisations (DMOs) from across Europe to explore tourism diversification as a
strategy for resilience and sustainability. Discussions focused on
accessibility, seasonality, and evolving consumer preferences. Highlights from
the discussions included:
- Tourism diversification as a tool to address key imbalances and enhance local
communities' involvement.
- Data-driven decision-making , with insights from destinations such as Malta,
