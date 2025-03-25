Amrize Embarks on New Journey of Value as Independent Entity
Amrize is poised to carve its niche as a standalone powerhouse in North America. With over 1,000 sites, it stands as a leader in building solutions. In 2024, Amrize hit $11.7 billion in revenue, driven by strategic growth. Aiming for a U.S. listing by 2025, it targets robust financial growth.
Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
- Amrize is set to become a standalone company focused entirely on the North American market, with plans for a U.S. listing by the end of H1 2025.
- The company boasts over 1,000 sites and facilities across North America, positioning it as a leader in the building solutions sector.
- Amrize has demonstrated a strong track record of financial performance, generating $11.7 billion in revenue and $3.2 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2024.
- The growth strategy includes a focus on attractive markets, operational synergies, and a commitment to both organic and inorganic growth.
- Amrize plans to maintain a solid balance sheet with a BBB+ credit rating and has secured $5.1 billion in bridge loans for the spin-off.
- Mid-term financial targets include a revenue CAGR of 5% to 8% and an adjusted EBITDA CAGR of 8% to 11% from FY2025 to FY2028.
