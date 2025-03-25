TAG Immobilien AG beats 2024 FFO targets, eyes future growth.

TAG Immobilien AG exceeded its FFO I guidance for 2024, reporting EUR 175.1 million against a forecast of EUR 170-174 million.

The company achieved a reduction in vacancy rates in Germany to 3.6% and a like-for-like rental growth of 3.0% per annum.

In Poland, net income from sales significantly surpassed expectations at EUR 66.2 million, leading to an FFO II of EUR 239.4 million, exceeding the guidance of EUR 217-223 million.

The EPRA NTA per share increased by 5% to EUR 19.15, reflecting positive valuation results in both German and Polish rental portfolios.

TAG completed a successful refinancing phase, issuing a EUR 332 million convertible bond in March 2025, enhancing its liquidity position to approximately EUR 930 million.

The company plans to propose a dividend payment of EUR 0.40 per share for FY 2024, based on a pay-out ratio of 40% of FFO I, with options for cash or new shares.

The next important date, Publication of Annual Financial Report, at TAG Immobilien is on 25.03.2025.

The price of TAG Immobilien at the time of the news was 12,315EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.813,79PKT (-0,08 %).





