HORNBACH Shines in FY 2024/25 with Solid Performance and Customer Impact

HORNBACH Group's preliminary figures for FY 2024/25 show a slight increase in consolidated net sales to EUR 6,200 million, a 0.6% rise from the previous year.

The gross margin improved due to reduced core commodity prices and a stable price environment, contributing to a 6.0% increase in adjusted EBIT to approximately EUR 270 million.

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG subgroup experienced a 1.2% sales growth, with significant contributions from increased customer frequency and market share gains in Germany and other European markets.

Online sales accounted for 12.3% of HORNBACH Baumarkt's total sales, although they saw a slight decline of 1.7% year-over-year.

The HORNBACH Baustoff Union GmbH subgroup saw a 6.2% decline in net sales, attributed to weak demand in the German construction industry.

The Group plans further expansion with new store openings in Germany, Austria, and Romania, and continued investments in IT infrastructure to enhance customer service.

The next important date, Trading Statement for the Fiscal Year 2024/25, at HORNBACH Holding is on 25.03.2025.

