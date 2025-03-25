Medacta Group's 2024 Success: 28% EBITDA Margin in Spotlight!

Medacta Group SA reported a 16.2% revenue growth in constant currency for 2024, reaching Euro 590.6 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.0%.

The Board of Directors proposed a dividend of CHF 0.69 per share, a 25.5% increase from the previous year.

Significant growth was achieved across all geographic areas, with the highest growth in Latin America at 22.5% in constant currency.

Medacta launched innovative products like the NextAR Rod Optimizer and expanded its Revision Platform for hip surgeries, enhancing its market position.

The company increased its employee count to 1,907 and expanded its production facilities, doubling capacity in Ticino, Switzerland.

For 2025, Medacta targets a revenue growth of 13% to 15% in constant currency and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 27%, including the Parcus acquisition.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Medacta Group is on 07.05.2025.

The price of Medacta Group at the time of the news was 133,30EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous day.






