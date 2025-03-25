Baloise-Holding Triumphs: Operational Success & Dividend Boost!
Baloise's 2024 success story is marked by soaring profits, strategic growth, and robust financial health, showcasing a remarkable leap in operational excellence.
Foto: Ralph Dinkel - Baloise Versicherung AG
- Baloise reported a successful operational year in 2024, with a significant improvement in its core business, leading to a higher return on equity of 13.9% compared to 7.2% in 2023.
- The company achieved a strong cash remittance of CHF 565 million, supporting its target of over CHF 2 billion in cash remittance for 2024–2027.
- Baloise plans to increase its dividend by CHF 0.40 to CHF 8.10 per share and intends to conduct a share buy-back of up to CHF 100 million.
- Profit attributable to shareholders rose by 60.6% to CHF 384.8 million, despite a negative impact of CHF 92 million from the sale of FRIDAY and the discontinuation of the ecosystem strategy.
- The non-life business saw a significant rise in EBIT to CHF 261.1 million, with a reduced combined ratio of 92.9%, despite increased storm-related claims in Switzerland.
- Baloise's total assets under management increased to CHF 59.5 billion, and the company maintained a strong capital position with an A+ rating from S&P Global Ratings.
