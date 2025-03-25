89 0 Kommentare Steyr Motors AG Plans Acquisitions to Boost Global Growth & Profits

Steyr Motors AG is on the brink of a transformative journey, eyeing strategic acquisitions to fuel its ambitious growth plans. With rising global demand and a robust expansion in Asia, the company is poised to capitalize on new opportunities. Focusing on European and Asian markets, Steyr Motors aims to enhance its sales structures and product offerings. CEO Julian Cassutti envisions surpassing growth targets by 2027, leveraging acquisitions to meet the surging demand. The company is targeting a 40% revenue increase by 2025, aiming for an EBIT margin above 20% and a production volume of 1,250 units.

