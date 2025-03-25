Medios: Record 2024 Fuels Revenue & Earnings Growth Surge

Medios AG reported a consolidated revenue increase of 5.5% to €1.9 billion in 2024.

EBITDA pre1 rose by 30.5% to €79 million, with an improved EBITDA pre1 margin of 4.2%.

The company achieved a strong operating cash flow of €73.7 million, reflecting positive operational results.

For 2025, Medios expects revenue growth to around €2 billion and EBITDA pre1 growth to approximately €96 million, with an EBITDA pre1 margin of around 4.8%.

The Pharmaceutical Supply segment generated €1,580 million in revenue, while the Patient-Specific Therapies segment saw a slight decline in revenue but an increase in EBITDA pre1.

The International Business segment, including Ceban Pharmaceuticals, contributed significantly with €88.8 million in revenue and €16.3 million in EBITDA pre1.

The price of Medios at the time of the news was 12,970EUR and was down -0,23 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,00 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.092,91PKT (-0,36 %).





