Medios: Record 2024 Fuels Revenue & Earnings Growth Surge
Medios AG has showcased impressive financial growth in 2024, setting the stage for an even more promising 2025.
Foto: Jan Woitas - dpa
- Medios AG reported a consolidated revenue increase of 5.5% to €1.9 billion in 2024.
- EBITDA pre1 rose by 30.5% to €79 million, with an improved EBITDA pre1 margin of 4.2%.
- The company achieved a strong operating cash flow of €73.7 million, reflecting positive operational results.
- For 2025, Medios expects revenue growth to around €2 billion and EBITDA pre1 growth to approximately €96 million, with an EBITDA pre1 margin of around 4.8%.
- The Pharmaceutical Supply segment generated €1,580 million in revenue, while the Patient-Specific Therapies segment saw a slight decline in revenue but an increase in EBITDA pre1.
- The International Business segment, including Ceban Pharmaceuticals, contributed significantly with €88.8 million in revenue and €16.3 million in EBITDA pre1.
