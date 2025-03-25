Ernst Russ AG Unveils Game-Changing 2024 Financial Results

Ernst Russ AG reported a positive operating result (EBIT) for 2024, with consolidated net income after taxes of EUR 71.8 million.

Group liquidity increased by EUR 43.3 million compared to the previous year, despite a dividend payment of EUR 32.5 million.

The company proposed a cash dividend of EUR 0.20 per share for the 2024 financial year.

For 2025, Ernst Russ AG projects consolidated revenues between EUR 147.0 million and EUR 167.0 million, with EBIT from ship operations expected to range between EUR 43.0 million and EUR 73.0 million.

The ER Group sold two vessels in early 2025 and increased its stake in three other vessels, with capital gains on disposals totaling EUR 32.0 million.

Ernst Russ AG aims to reduce minority shareholdings with no strategic relevance to simplify investment structures and increase efficiency and transparency.

The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at Ernst Russ is on 25.03.2025.

The price of Ernst Russ at the time of the news was 5,9200EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,8400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,35 % since publication.





