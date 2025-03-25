Viscom SE: Overcomes Challenges, Eyes Positive 2025 Outlook

Viscom SE's 2024 revenue and EBIT were in line with guidance despite a challenging market environment, with revenue at €84,082 thousand and EBIT at €-11,818 thousand after special items.

The company faced a 33.7% decrease in incoming orders, totaling €75,050 thousand, partly due to a €4 million order cancellation in the battery sector.

Restructuring and personnel measures were completed in 2024, resulting in a one-time restructuring cost of €4,723 thousand.

Viscom SE's strategic focus is on digitalization, new markets, and technology leadership, with an efficiency program to optimize processes and strengthen new structures.

The 2025 outlook is cautiously optimistic, with expected revenue between €80 million and €90 million and an EBIT margin between 2% and 5%.

Due to the net accumulated loss, Viscom SE will not propose a dividend for 2024, but the fundamental dividend policy remains unchanged for the future.

The next important date, Publication of the Annual Report 2024, at Viscom is on 25.03.2025.

The price of Viscom at the time of the news was 3,2500EUR and was down -0,31 % compared with the previous day.






