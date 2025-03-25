49 0 Kommentare Golding Triumphs: €115.5M Raised for Article 9 Impact Fund

Golding Capital Partners has set a new benchmark in sustainable investing with its pioneering private equity impact fund. Attracting institutional investors from Germany to Portugal, this fund is a testament to the growing global commitment to impactful finance. With a strategic focus on climate technologies, Golding Impact 2021 has already made waves by significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Looking ahead, Golding is poised to further its impact with a successor fund targeting climate tech in Europe and North America by 2025.

Golding Capital Partners raised €115.5 million for its first dedicated private equity impact fund, with institutional investors from Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, and Portugal.

The fund, named "Golding Impact 2021," is diversified across regions, sectors, and fund managers, and has invested in nine private equity funds with over 100 portfolio companies worldwide.

A successful exit was achieved with the sale of Concord Servicing, a North American financial technology company, which contributed to significant greenhouse gas emissions reduction.

Golding's strategy focuses on climate technologies, aiming for long-term industry changes due to climate change, resource scarcity, and environmental regulations.

Golding has expanded the Article 9 impact universe by applying the EU’s sustainable finance disclosure requirements to its target funds worldwide, investing in impact opportunities outside the EU.

A successor fund focusing on climate technology companies in Europe and North America is planned for Q4 2025, building on the success of the first impact fund.





