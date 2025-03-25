Baloise-Holding Leads 'Insurbanking' Revolution in Switzerland 2024
Baloise Holding AG's strategic refocus in 2024 not only halved its EBIT but also set the stage for future growth, winning accolades and setting ambitious targets for 2027.
Foto: Ralph Dinkel - Baloise Versicherung AG
- Baloise Holding AG successfully launched its refocusing strategy in 2024, resulting in a 6.7 percentage point decrease in the combined ratio to 92.5%.
- Profit before borrowing costs and taxes (EBIT) more than doubled to CHF 358.5 million, driven by higher contributions from the non-life business.
- The non-life business experienced a 1.1% growth, primarily in property and liability insurance, with a premium volume of CHF 1,485.6 million.
- Baloise Bank Ltd achieved a sales volume exceeding CHF 1 billion for the first time, reaching CHF 1,022.0 million, and increased its profit to CHF 33.4 million.
- The company aims to reduce its combined ratio to below 90% by 2027 and lower the cost/income ratio for banking from 63.6% to below 55%.
- Baloise received two awards in 2024, including first place in the Best of Swiss Software Awards for its e-banking platform and second place in the Swiss Insurance Innovation Awards for its marketing campaign.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Baloise-Holding is on 25.03.2025.
The price of Baloise-Holding at the time of the news was 190,80EUR and was up +0,05 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 190,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.
