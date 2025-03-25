Baloise-Holding Leads 'Insurbanking' Revolution in Switzerland 2024

Baloise Holding AG successfully launched its refocusing strategy in 2024, resulting in a 6.7 percentage point decrease in the combined ratio to 92.5%.

Profit before borrowing costs and taxes (EBIT) more than doubled to CHF 358.5 million, driven by higher contributions from the non-life business.

The non-life business experienced a 1.1% growth, primarily in property and liability insurance, with a premium volume of CHF 1,485.6 million.

Baloise Bank Ltd achieved a sales volume exceeding CHF 1 billion for the first time, reaching CHF 1,022.0 million, and increased its profit to CHF 33.4 million.

The company aims to reduce its combined ratio to below 90% by 2027 and lower the cost/income ratio for banking from 63.6% to below 55%.

Baloise received two awards in 2024, including first place in the Best of Swiss Software Awards for its e-banking platform and second place in the Swiss Insurance Innovation Awards for its marketing campaign.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Baloise-Holding is on 25.03.2025.

The price of Baloise-Holding at the time of the news was 190,80EUR and was up +0,05 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 190,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.





