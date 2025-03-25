The Platform Group Acquires SaaS Innovator fintus Business
The Platform Group AG has strategically acquired a majority stake in fintus, enhancing its foothold in the financial software sector across German-speaking regions.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG has acquired a 51% stake in the enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform fintus, based in Frankfurt/Main.
- The acquisition contract was signed on March 24, 2025, with closing expected in April 2025.
- Fintus specializes in low-code enterprise software for highly regulated financial institutions in Germany and Austria.
- The acquisition aims to expand the use of the fintus software platform in German-speaking countries and strengthen partnerships with leading financial institutions.
- The Platform Group AG operates in 25 industries and reported sales of EUR 525 million in 2024, with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 33 million.
- The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has 18 locations across Europe, serving both B2B and B2C customers.
