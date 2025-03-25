    StartseiteAktienThe Platform Group AktieNachrichten zu The Platform Group
    85 Aufrufe 85 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    The Platform Group Acquires SaaS Innovator fintus Business

    The Platform Group AG has strategically acquired a majority stake in fintus, enhancing its foothold in the financial software sector across German-speaking regions.

    The Platform Group Acquires SaaS Innovator fintus Business
    Foto: Fashionette AG
    • The Platform Group AG has acquired a 51% stake in the enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform fintus, based in Frankfurt/Main.
    • The acquisition contract was signed on March 24, 2025, with closing expected in April 2025.
    • Fintus specializes in low-code enterprise software for highly regulated financial institutions in Germany and Austria.
    • The acquisition aims to expand the use of the fintus software platform in German-speaking countries and strengthen partnerships with leading financial institutions.
    • The Platform Group AG operates in 25 industries and reported sales of EUR 525 million in 2024, with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 33 million.
    • The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has 18 locations across Europe, serving both B2B and B2C customers.

    The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,5100EUR and was down -0,47 % compared with the previous day.


