STO Slashes Dividend Payout to Shareholders: What It Means for You

Sto SE & Co. KGaA plans to propose a reduced profit distribution of EUR 21,036,780.00 at the Annual General Meeting on June 18, 2025, down from EUR 31,896,720.00 the previous year.

The basic dividend for limited preference shareholders remains at EUR 0.31, but the bonus is reduced to EUR 3.00, totaling EUR 3.31 per share (previously EUR 5.00).

Limited ordinary shareholders will receive an unchanged basic dividend of EUR 0.25 and a reduced bonus of EUR 3.00, totaling EUR 3.25 per share (previously EUR 4.94).

The proposed dividend reduction is attributed to expected lower sales and earnings figures compared to the previous year.

No medium-term forecast beyond one year will be issued due to volatile economic and political conditions affecting the construction industry.

The audited consolidated annual financial statement for the 2024 fiscal year will be published on April 30, 2025, with an outlook for the 2025 fiscal year.

The price of STO at the time of the news was 134,00EUR and was down -4,08 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 136,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,64 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.133,66PKT (+0,25 %).





