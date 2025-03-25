AGRANA Restructuring Hits 2024|25 EBIT: Exceptional Items Impact

Restructuring-related exceptional items in the fourth quarter reduced AGRANA's Group EBIT for the financial year 2024/25.

The preliminary, unaudited operating profit before exceptional items and joint ventures for 2024/25 was €76.5 million, slightly above the expected range of €55 million to €75 million.

The preliminary, unaudited operating profit (EBIT) for 2024/25 was €45.6 million, down from €151.0 million in 2023/24, due to a net exceptional items expense of €36.4 million.

Exceptional items included impairment losses of about €17.4 million on assets of sugar plants in Austria and the Czech Republic, and expenses of around €17.6 million for reorganisation measures.

The Group's preliminary revenue for 2024/25 was approximately €3.5 billion, compared to €3.8 billion in 2023/24.

The 2024/25 annual results and annual report are scheduled to be published on 9 May 2025.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 12.05.2025.

