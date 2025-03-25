O'Key Group's Bold Move: Shareholders Approve Russia Relocation!
O'KEY Group S.A. is set to shift its corporate domicile from Luxembourg to Russia, rebranding as an International Public Joint-Stock Company on Oktyabrsky Island, Kaliningrad, while maintaining seamless operations.
- O'KEY Group S.A. shareholders approved the redomiciliation from Luxembourg to Russia on March 25, 2025.
- The company will be registered as International Public Joint-Stock Company O’KEY Group in a special administrative district on Oktyabrsky Island, Kaliningrad.
- O'KEY Group will continue operating as a Luxembourg-registered company until the redomiciliation process is completed.
- The redomiciliation will not affect the business processes or operations of its retail chains or subsidiaries.
- As of December 31, 2024, O'KEY Group operated 301 stores in Russia and reported revenue of RUB 207.9 billion in 2023.
- The shareholder structure includes NISEMAX Co Ltd (49.11%), GSU Ltd (34.14%), and free-float and other holders (16.75%).
The next important date, Quarterly report, at O'Key Group is on 24.04.2025.
