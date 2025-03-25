1&1 Unveils 2024 Results & 2025 Forecast
1&1 AG reveals its 2025 forecast, anticipating lower earnings yet increased investments, while maintaining stable service revenues amid network advancements.
Foto: 1&1 AG
- 1&1 AG confirms its preliminary result for 2024 and publishes its forecast for 2025.
- The earnings forecast for 2025 is below market expectations, while cash capex is higher.
- 1&1 expects a stable contract base and service revenues at the previous year's level, despite a slight increase in cancellations due to customer migration.
- EBITDA is expected to decline by approximately 3.4% to around €571 million, primarily due to the expiration of the national roaming agreement with Telefónica.
- The investment volume (cash capex) for 2025 is projected to be approximately €450 million, up from €290.6 million in 2024.
- 1&1 AG operates a fully virtualised mobile network based on Open RAN technology and offers broadband connections through its fibre-optic transport network.
