1&1 Unveils 2024 Results & 2025 Forecast

1&1 AG confirms its preliminary result for 2024 and publishes its forecast for 2025.

The earnings forecast for 2025 is below market expectations, while cash capex is higher.

1&1 expects a stable contract base and service revenues at the previous year's level, despite a slight increase in cancellations due to customer migration.

EBITDA is expected to decline by approximately 3.4% to around €571 million, primarily due to the expiration of the national roaming agreement with Telefónica.

The investment volume (cash capex) for 2025 is projected to be approximately €450 million, up from €290.6 million in 2024.

1&1 AG operates a fully virtualised mobile network based on Open RAN technology and offers broadband connections through its fibre-optic transport network.

The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at 1&1 is on 27.03.2025.

The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 13,710EUR and was down -5,58 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,480EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,68 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.150,06PKT (+0,36 %).





