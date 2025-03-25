United Internet Reveals 2024 Results, Dividend Proposal & 2025 Outlook

United Internet AG announced final results for 2024, with customer contracts increasing by 590,000 to 29.02 million.

Sales rose by 1.9% to EUR 6.329 billion, despite a EUR 92.3 million decrease in hardware sales.

EBITDA increased by 0.1% to EUR 1,294.0 million, despite a EUR 132.9 million rise in start-up costs for the 1&1 mobile network.

A dividend proposal includes a regular EUR 0.40 per share and a EUR 1.50 catch-up dividend per share for reduced dividends from 2018 to 2023.

The 2025 outlook projects sales of approximately EUR 6.4 billion, EBITDA of approximately EUR 1.35 billion, and cash capex of approximately EUR 800 million.

The acquisition of further spectrum by 1&1 has been postponed, but 1&1 expects to fund it independently in the future.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at United Internet is on 27.03.2025.

The price of United Internet at the time of the news was 17,525EUR and was down -6,56 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,690EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,94 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.012,14PKT (+0,69 %).





