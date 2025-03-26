Aroundtown SA's FY 2024: Strong Results, Growth Surge!

Aroundtown SA achieved strong FY 2024 results, with net rental income of €1.18 billion, reflecting a 1% decrease from 2023 due to disposals, but supported by 2.9% like-for-like rental growth.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was €1.01 billion, a 1% increase from the previous year, despite lower net rental income.

The company reported a net profit of €309 million for 2024, a significant recovery from a net loss of €2.4 billion in 2023, driven by strong operational performance.

Aroundtown completed disposals worth €740 million and proactively managed liabilities, repaying €1.3 billion in debt, resulting in a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 42%.

The company made progress in ESG initiatives, with 65% of its office portfolio and 30% of its hotel portfolio now green certified, alongside investments in energy efficiency measures.

FY 2025 guidance for FFO I is projected between €280 million and €310 million, reflecting ongoing operational growth and stability.

The next important date, The translation of "Geschäftsbericht für das Jahr 2024 (ENG)" to English is "Annual Report for the Year 2024 (ENG).", at Aroundtown is on 26.03.2025.

The price of Aroundtown at the time of the news was 2,3695EUR and was down -0,04 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,3685EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,04 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.027,37PKT (+0,74 %).





