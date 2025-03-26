Wacker Neuson: 2024 Results Out, 2025 Profit Surge Expected!

Wacker Neuson Group's revenue for 2024 was EUR 2,234.9 million, a decrease of 15.8% compared to the previous year.

EBIT for 2024 was EUR 122.5 million, a decrease of 55.2% compared to the previous year, with an EBIT margin of 5.5%.

Free cash flow increased significantly to EUR 184.6 million by the end of 2024, compared to EUR -24.9 million in 2023.

The net working capital ratio decreased to 31.7% by December 31, 2024, from 32.8% the previous year.

A dividend of EUR 0.60 per share is proposed, representing a 4.1% yield based on the 2024 year-end share price.

The outlook for 2025 includes expected revenue between EUR 2,100 million and EUR 2,300 million, with an EBIT margin between 6.5% and 7.5%.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Wacker Neuson is on 26.03.2025.

The price of Wacker Neuson at the time of the news was 19,380EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,360EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,10 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.144,90PKT (+0,32 %).





