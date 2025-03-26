Wacker Neuson: 2024 Results Out, 2025 Profit Surge Expected!
Wacker Neuson Group faced a turbulent 2024, yet demonstrated resilience with a notable cash flow boost, setting a hopeful tone for 2025's financial horizon.
Foto: Wolfilser - stock.adobe.com
- Wacker Neuson Group's revenue for 2024 was EUR 2,234.9 million, a decrease of 15.8% compared to the previous year.
- EBIT for 2024 was EUR 122.5 million, a decrease of 55.2% compared to the previous year, with an EBIT margin of 5.5%.
- Free cash flow increased significantly to EUR 184.6 million by the end of 2024, compared to EUR -24.9 million in 2023.
- The net working capital ratio decreased to 31.7% by December 31, 2024, from 32.8% the previous year.
- A dividend of EUR 0.60 per share is proposed, representing a 4.1% yield based on the 2024 year-end share price.
- The outlook for 2025 includes expected revenue between EUR 2,100 million and EUR 2,300 million, with an EBIT margin between 6.5% and 7.5%.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Wacker Neuson is on 26.03.2025.
The price of Wacker Neuson at the time of the news was 19,380EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,360EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,10 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.144,90PKT (+0,32 %).
+3,61 %
-10,11 %
+12,10 %
+39,58 %
+10,11 %
-4,07 %
+103,91 %
-10,26 %
-16,25 %
ISIN:DE000WACK012WKN:WACK01
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte