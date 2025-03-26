WashTec Boosts EBIT by 9.5% Despite 2.6% Revenue Dip
WashTec AG defies revenue dips with a robust EBIT surge, setting sights on growth and efficiency in 2025.
- WashTec AG reported a significant EBIT increase of 9.5% to €45.5m despite a slight revenue decline of 2.6% to €476.9m in fiscal year 2024.
- The EBIT margin improved to 9.5% from 8.6% the previous year, attributed to improved gross profit.
- Free cash flow decreased to €39.5m from €46.1m due to increased net operating working capital.
- A dividend of €2.40 per share is proposed for fiscal year 2024, up from €2.20 the previous year.
- WashTec expects mid-single-digit percentage revenue growth and a disproportionately higher EBIT increase in fiscal year 2025.
- The company introduced a new organizational structure and programs to reduce complexity and costs, with full effects expected in the coming years.
The next important date, Annual Report 2024/Annual Press Conference, at WashTec Akt is on 26.03.2025.
The price of WashTec Akt at the time of the news was 39,65EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 40,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,13 % since publication.
+1,76 %
-2,42 %
+4,66 %
+3,06 %
+4,94 %
-17,47 %
+16,43 %
+256,01 %
