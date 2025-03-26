97 0 Kommentare Orascom Development Holding Unveils FY 2024 Financial Results

Orascom Development Holding AG has shattered expectations with its remarkable financial achievements in FY 2024. With real estate sales soaring to CHF 818 million and a record-high adjusted EBITDA of CHF 189 million, ODH has proven its resilience. Despite the hurdles of EGP devaluation and geopolitical tensions, the company has thrived. ODH's strategic excellence and operational efficiency have driven its impressive growth across all segments.

Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) reported strong financial performance for FY 2024, with real estate sales of approximately CHF 818 million, revenue of CHF 631 million, and an adjusted EBITDA increase of 12% to CHF 189 million, despite challenges like EGP devaluation and geopolitical tensions.

ODH's total revenue for Q4 2024 decreased by 13.9% to CHF 193.9 million due to currency translation effects from Egyptian operations, but gross profit increased by 12.8% to CHF 68.7 million, with a margin improvement to 35.4%.

Key financial highlights for FY 2024 include stable total revenue at CHF 630.9 million, a 10.5% increase in gross profit to CHF 203.3 million, and a record-high adjusted EBITDA of CHF 189.1 million, with a margin of 30.0%.

ODH achieved record-breaking real estate sales in 2024, with a 16% increase to CHF 818 million, and significant growth in the number of units sold, indicating a robust real estate market.

The hospitality segment saw a notable revenue increase to CHF 152 million, with a 36% adjusted EBITDA margin, reflecting strong performance despite macroeconomic challenges.

The commercial assets segment showed robust growth, with revenues increasing by 10% to CHF 79 million, and adjusted EBITDA surging by 60% to CHF 16.8 million, highlighting strategic excellence and operational efficiency.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Orascom Development Holding is on 12.05.2025.



