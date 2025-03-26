hGears AG: Economic Struggles Hit Revenues, Countermeasures Succeed
hGears AG faces a challenging year as it reports a notable drop in revenues. The company saw a 14.9% decline, bringing revenues to EUR 95.7 million. This downturn is attributed to economic weakness and destocking in key sectors. Despite the challenges, the e-Tools sector showed resilience with a minor dip. Revenues in this area fell by only 2.0% to EUR 32.5 million. Looking ahead, hGears anticipates continued market challenges in 2025.
- hGears AG reported a 14.9% decline in group revenues for 2024, totaling EUR 95.7 million, primarily due to economic weakness and destocking in the e-Bike and e-Mobility sectors.
- The e-Tools business area showed resilience, with only a slight revenue decline of 2.0% to EUR 32.5 million, thanks to stabilization in the second half of the year.
- Adjusted gross profit decreased to EUR 43.6 million, resulting in a gross margin of 45.5%, down from 50.0% the previous year, due to lower volumes and inefficiencies.
- Adjusted EBITDA fell significantly to EUR 0.5 million, with an EBITDA margin of 0.5%, reflecting a decrease of 91.1% compared to the previous year.
- The company's balance sheet remained stable, with an equity ratio of 49.4% and cash and cash equivalents of EUR 17.1 million, despite the revenue decline.
- For 2025, hGears expects group revenues between EUR 80-90 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR -4 to -1 million, indicating ongoing challenges in the market.
The price of hGears at the time of the news was 1,8325EUR and was down -0,27 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,8375EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,27 % since publication.
-5,16 %
-16,19 %
-11,78 %
+13,92 %
-36,92 %
-91,62 %
-93,46 %
ISIN:DE000A3CMGN3WKN:A3CMGN
