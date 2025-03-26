77 0 Kommentare hGears AG: Economic Struggles Hit Revenues, Countermeasures Succeed

hGears AG faces a challenging year as it reports a notable drop in revenues. The company saw a 14.9% decline, bringing revenues to EUR 95.7 million. This downturn is attributed to economic weakness and destocking in key sectors. Despite the challenges, the e-Tools sector showed resilience with a minor dip. Revenues in this area fell by only 2.0% to EUR 32.5 million. Looking ahead, hGears anticipates continued market challenges in 2025.

