RENK Group AG: On Track for Growth in Fiscal Year 2024!

RENK Group AG achieved a record order intake of €1.4 billion in fiscal year 2024, driven by strong conditions in the defense market segment.

The company reported revenue of over €1.1 billion for the first time in 2024, marking a 23.2% increase from the previous year.

Adjusted EBIT grew by more than 26% to €189 million, with an improved adjusted EBIT margin of 16.6% in 2024.

A proposed dividend of €0.42 per share represents a 40% increase compared to the previous year.

RENK Group AG expects further revenue growth to over €1.3 billion and adjusted EBIT between €210 million and €235 million for fiscal year 2025.

RENK Group AG has been included in the MDAX as of March 24, 2025, making it one of the 90 largest listed companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The price of RENK Group at the time of the news was 44,26EUR and was up +1,04 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 44,76EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,12 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.027,37PKT (+0,74 %).





