ZEAL Network's 2024: Record-Breaking Year for Customers & Revenue
ZEAL Network SE's 2024 was a year of remarkable growth and strategic advancements, setting the stage for continued success in the German lottery market.
Foto: Tipp24 AG
- ZEAL Network SE achieved record figures in 2024, with one million new customers, a 62% increase in revenue to €188.2 million, and nearly doubled EBITDA to €61.9 million.
- The company launched the Dream House Raffle, a new charity lottery, which exceeded expectations and sold around 14 million tickets, generating €1.8 million for charitable causes.
- ZEAL completed the squeeze-out of LOTTO24 AG, optimizing its group structure, with the process finalized in October 2024.
- The German lottery business saw a 59% revenue growth, with lottery billings exceeding one billion euros for the first time, and an increase in online market share to 43.8%.
- ZEAL plans to propose a dividend of €2.40 per share for 2024, consisting of an ordinary dividend and a special dividend, totaling around €50.6 million in distribution to shareholders.
- For 2025, ZEAL aims to expand its market leadership in Germany, with expected revenue between €195 million and €205 million, and EBITDA between €55 million and €60 million.
The next important date, Publication of the 2024 Annual Report, at ZEAL Network is on 26.03.2025.
The price of ZEAL Network at the time of the news was 42,55EUR and was up +1,31 % compared with the previous day.
