HHLA Boosts Role in Europe's Dynamic Logistics Market
Amidst global challenges, HHLA sails ahead with impressive financial strides. A remarkable 10.5% revenue surge to €1,598.3 million and a 22.7% EBIT boost to €134.3 million mark a stellar year. Port Logistics and Intermodal segments shine with notable increases in revenue and transport volumes. Looking to 2025, HHLA anticipates robust growth, setting ambitious targets for container throughput and EBIT.
- HHLA reported a 10.5% increase in group revenue to €1,598.3 million and a 22.7% increase in EBIT to €134.3 million for the 2024 financial year, despite global challenges.
- The Port Logistics subgroup saw a 10.8% increase in revenue to €1,561.7 million and a 26.8% increase in EBIT to €117.8 million, with a significant rise in transport volume and storage charges.
- Container handling at HHLA's seaport terminals increased by 0.9% to 5,970 thousand TEU, with strong growth in North and South America shipping regions, particularly with the United States.
- The Intermodal segment experienced an 11.6% increase in container transport to 1,787 thousand TEU, with rail transport increasing by 13.2%, contributing to a 14.6% rise in revenue to €711.3 million.
- HHLA's Real Estate subgroup reported stable growth with almost full occupancy, but revenue fell slightly by 0.8% to €46.1 million due to declining income in the fish market area.
- For 2025, HHLA expects strong growth in container throughput and transport, with a targeted EBIT of €180 million to €220 million for the Port Logistics subgroup and strong revenue growth at the group level.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 26.03.2025.
The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 17,330EUR and was up +0,41 % compared with the previous
day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,240EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,52 % since publication.
