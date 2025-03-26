HHLA Boosts Role in Europe's Dynamic Logistics Market

HHLA reported a 10.5% increase in group revenue to €1,598.3 million and a 22.7% increase in EBIT to €134.3 million for the 2024 financial year, despite global challenges.

The Port Logistics subgroup saw a 10.8% increase in revenue to €1,561.7 million and a 26.8% increase in EBIT to €117.8 million, with a significant rise in transport volume and storage charges.

Container handling at HHLA's seaport terminals increased by 0.9% to 5,970 thousand TEU, with strong growth in North and South America shipping regions, particularly with the United States.

The Intermodal segment experienced an 11.6% increase in container transport to 1,787 thousand TEU, with rail transport increasing by 13.2%, contributing to a 14.6% rise in revenue to €711.3 million.

HHLA's Real Estate subgroup reported stable growth with almost full occupancy, but revenue fell slightly by 0.8% to €46.1 million due to declining income in the fish market area.

For 2025, HHLA expects strong growth in container throughput and transport, with a targeted EBIT of €180 million to €220 million for the Port Logistics subgroup and strong revenue growth at the group level.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 26.03.2025.

