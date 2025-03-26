Bike24 Holding: EBITDA Surges from -€3M to €5M, Growth on Horizon!

BIKE24 Holding AG's adjusted EBITDA increased from EUR -3 million in 2023 to EUR 5.3 million in 2024, with further profitability and revenue growth expected in 2025.

The company achieved a 7% revenue growth in Q4 2024, maintaining stable annual revenue at EUR 226.3 million.

BIKE24 anticipates double-digit revenue growth in Q1 2025, with an expected adjusted EBITDA between EUR 7.0 million and EUR 12.1 million for the year.

The BENELUX region showed strong performance, with revenues increasing by 31% in 2024, contributing 8% to the Group's total revenues.

The company has extended its syndicated loan agreement until April 2027, providing financial flexibility for future growth.

BIKE24 plans to continue its profitable growth through strategic initiatives and expansion into new markets, supported by a positive business outlook.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Bike24 Holding is on 26.03.2025.

The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 1,4525EUR and was up +3,57 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,5200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,65 % since publication.





