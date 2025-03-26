JOST Boosts Earnings, Offers €1.50 Dividend for 2024

JOST Werke SE slightly increased earnings after taxes in 2024 to EUR 53 million, despite a decline in sales, and proposed a stable dividend of EUR 1.50 per share.

Sales in 2024 were EUR 1,069 million, a 14.4% decrease from 2023, but the adjusted EBITDA margin remained stable at 13.9%.

The acquisition of Hyva, a global leader in tilt cylinders, was completed in early 2025, enhancing JOST's market resilience and product offerings.

JOST significantly reduced CO2 emissions per production hour by 58.7% compared to 2020, surpassing its long-term reduction target.

The company's free cash flow increased to EUR 115 million in 2024, and net debt decreased by EUR 53.2 million, improving the leverage ratio to 0.861x.

JOST forecasts a significant sales increase of 50% to 60% in 2025, supported by the Hyva acquisition, with expected growth in adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by 25% to 30%.

The next important date, Publication of the Annual Report 2024, at JOST Werke is on 26.03.2025.

The price of JOST Werke at the time of the news was 52,45EUR and was up +0,77 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.165,98PKT (+0,13 %).





