123fahrschule SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

Company Name: 123fahrschule SE

ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: BUY

from: 26.03.2025

Target price: EUR 7.90

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change:

Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Final FY EBITDA even ahead of prelims; Chg.



Topic: 123f released a strong set of FY24 results, where sales were slightly lower but EBITDA ahead of the preliminary figures published in January. In detail:



FY24 sales came in at EUR 22.5m (FY24p: EUR 22.8m), implying a 9.2% improvement yoy. Sales were again driven by the Private Customers segment, were top-line improved by 11.1% yoy to EUR 17.3m caused by both price and volume effects. On the other hand, the Driving Instructor Training segment also saw a 9.5% increase in sales to EUR 3.0m, while the Professional Driver Segment however declined by 17.5% yoy to EUR 1.9m. The initial contribution from the Simulator segment amounted to EUR 0.3m sales. Not considering the simulator business, sales growth stood at 7.7%. Mind you, that during the first months of the year, 123f received a significantly increased demand für simulators, especially in the truck segment, leading to orders of already EUR 1m. For FY25e, we thus estimate a strong increase to EUR 2.5m sales.

FY24 EBITDA turned positive for the first time, coming in at EUR 0.5m (FY24p: EUR 0.4m), implying a 2.4% margin. In our view, this is clearly displaying the ongoing operational improvements as well as scale effects starting to kick in. The clear highlight of the release however, was the operating cash flow, which came in at EUR 1.3m (FY23: EUR 0.4m), underpinning 123f's cash generation ability.



Overall, the results fully underpin our positive view on the company. Going forward, 123f is seen to substantially benefit from the upcoming regulation changes (e.g. re-introduction of online theory & inclusion of simulators into driving education). Besides this, the proceeds from the recent capital measures are seen to also be used to expand the branch network. In fact, management aims to increase to 70 branches until YE25 (57 as of FY24).

Against this backdrop, the company's guidance of EUR 27-29m sales looks well in reach (eNuW new: EUR 28.7m). So does the EBITDA guidance of EUR 1.5-2.5m (eNuW new: EUR 2.3m), especially given the strong simulator business, which is characterized by higher margins.



In light of this, the current valuation continues to appear undemanding given an FY25e EV/EBITDA of 7.1x (FY26e: 3.1x). We hence reiterate BUY with an increased PT of EUR 7.90 (old: EUR 7.20) based on DCF.

