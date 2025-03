Kapsch TrafficCom Secures Major Long-Term Bank Financing Deal

Kapsch TrafficCom AG has signed a long-term financing agreement with its main banks.

The new financing agreement is effective until March 29, 2030.

The objectives of the previous restructuring agreement have been achieved.

The pledge of shares held by the majority shareholder, KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH, will be released.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG expresses gratitude to its main banks for their cooperation.

The company looks forward to continuing its long-term partnership with the banks.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Kapsch TrafficCom is on 17.06.2025.

The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 6,9500EUR and was down -2,25 % compared with the previous day.