Heidelberg Powers SAP's EV Fleet with 1,700+ Charge Points

Amperfied GmbH, a subsidiary of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, has secured a significant contract to manage the charging infrastructure for SAP SE's electric vehicle (EV) fleet in Germany.

The implementation will start in Q2 2025, migrating 1,720 existing SAP charge points to Amperfied's cloud backend, with plans to expand to approximately 3,700 charge points.

SAP aims to electrify its entire vehicle fleet by 2030, with a current fleet of around 19,000 vehicles, including 4,800 electric and 4,400 hybrid vehicles.

The contract includes comprehensive management of charging stations, access media, reporting, technical support, maintenance, and fraud prevention, utilizing a cloud-based software platform.

Amperfied's services allow customers like SAP to focus on their core business while it handles the installation and management of charge points at work and home.

This partnership reflects Amperfied's evolution into a provider of customized e-mobility solutions, emphasizing the charging of vehicle fleets at company locations.

