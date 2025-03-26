Heidelberg Powers SAP's EV Fleet with 1,700+ Charge Points
Amperfied GmbH is set to transform SAP SE's EV fleet management in Germany, marking a significant step towards SAP's full fleet electrification by 2030.
Foto: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
- Amperfied GmbH, a subsidiary of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, has secured a significant contract to manage the charging infrastructure for SAP SE's electric vehicle (EV) fleet in Germany.
- The implementation will start in Q2 2025, migrating 1,720 existing SAP charge points to Amperfied's cloud backend, with plans to expand to approximately 3,700 charge points.
- SAP aims to electrify its entire vehicle fleet by 2030, with a current fleet of around 19,000 vehicles, including 4,800 electric and 4,400 hybrid vehicles.
- The contract includes comprehensive management of charging stations, access media, reporting, technical support, maintenance, and fraud prevention, utilizing a cloud-based software platform.
- Amperfied's services allow customers like SAP to focus on their core business while it handles the installation and management of charge points at work and home.
- This partnership reflects Amperfied's evolution into a provider of customized e-mobility solutions, emphasizing the charging of vehicle fleets at company locations.
