    Dollar Tree - Aktie im Rampenlicht - 26.03.2025

    Foto: zz/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx - picture alliance

    Dollar Tree ist ein führender Discount-Einzelhändler in den USA, der Produkte für 1 Dollar anbietet. Mit über 15.000 Filialen und einem breiten Sortiment an Haushaltswaren, Lebensmitteln und mehr, konkurriert es mit Dollar General und Five Below. Sein einheitliches Preismodell bietet Kunden Vorhersehbarkeit und Einfachheit.

    Mit einer Performance von +5,43 % konnte die Dollar Tree Aktie an diesem Handelstag, bisher deutliche Gewinne verzeichnen und somit die Anleger positiv überraschen.

    Trotz des heutigen Kursanstiegs mussten die Aktionäre von Dollar Tree in den letzten drei Monaten Verluste von -11,90 % verkraften.

    Der S&P 500 hingegen, ist weniger volatil und hat sich heute nur um -0,07 % geändert.

    Dollar Tree, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024


    Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter ended February 1, 2025. “In the fourth quarter, our team was focused on successfully closing out the year, bringing the strategic review to a favorable …

    Dollar Tree Announces Agreement to Divest Its Family Dollar Business to Brigade Capital Management and Macellum Capital Management


    Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) today announced that the Company has reached an agreement under which Brigade Capital Management, LP (“Brigade”) and Macellum Capital Management, LLC (“Macellum”) will partner to acquire the Company’s Family Dollar …


    Dollar Tree

    -3,17 %
    +7,17 %
    -9,94 %
    -11,82 %
    -44,95 %
    -54,60 %
    -14,30 %
    -13,81 %
    +192,08 %
    Verfasst von Markt Bote
