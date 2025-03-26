Record Demand for Gold - Degussa Group Ensures Availability (FOTO)
Frankfurt (ots) - Gold is more valuable than ever: for the first time in
history, a troy ounce is trading at over 3,000 US dollars. With a 16 per cent
increase since January, the precious metal is among the most attractive
investments of the year.
Demand for physical gold continues to rise as investors increasingly turn to
tangible assets in the current climate. "Many people want to hold their
investment in their own hands, allowing them to react more independently to
market developments. Gold can be sold again at any time," explains Thorsten
Straller-von Kersten, Regional Manager for Northern Germany at Degussa.Thanks to
forward planning, Degussa ensures seamless availability - both in its branches
and online shop. "Our strong partnerships with suppliers and well-managed stock
levels ensure that we can deliver at all times," emphasises Christian Rauch, CEO
of Degussa Holding.
Degussa is also a reliable partner internationally. "Even with high global
demand, we provide a seamless supply of gold bars and coins. Our strong supply
chain and strategic stock planning allow us to serve both new and existing
customers," adds Giles Maber, Country Manager UK at Sharps Pixley, a member of
Degussa Group.
With a stable supply chain and deep market expertise, Degussa remains a trusted
partner for those investing in precious metals.
