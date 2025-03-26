Record Demand for Gold - Degussa Group Ensures Availability (FOTO)

Frankfurt (ots) - Gold is more valuable than ever: for the first time in

history, a troy ounce is trading at over 3,000 US dollars. With a 16 per cent

increase since January, the precious metal is among the most attractive

investments of the year.



Demand for physical gold continues to rise as investors increasingly turn to

tangible assets in the current climate. "Many people want to hold their

investment in their own hands, allowing them to react more independently to

market developments. Gold can be sold again at any time," explains Thorsten

Straller-von Kersten, Regional Manager for Northern Germany at Degussa.Thanks to

forward planning, Degussa ensures seamless availability - both in its branches

and online shop. "Our strong partnerships with suppliers and well-managed stock

levels ensure that we can deliver at all times," emphasises Christian Rauch, CEO

of Degussa Holding.



Degussa is also a reliable partner internationally. "Even with high global

demand, we provide a seamless supply of gold bars and coins. Our strong supply

chain and strategic stock planning allow us to serve both new and existing

customers," adds Giles Maber, Country Manager UK at Sharps Pixley, a member of

Degussa Group.



With a stable supply chain and deep market expertise, Degussa remains a trusted

partner for those investing in precious metals.



