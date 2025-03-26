    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    Record Demand for Gold - Degussa Group Ensures Availability (FOTO)

    Frankfurt (ots) - Gold is more valuable than ever: for the first time in
    history, a troy ounce is trading at over 3,000 US dollars. With a 16 per cent
    increase since January, the precious metal is among the most attractive
    investments of the year.

    Demand for physical gold continues to rise as investors increasingly turn to
    tangible assets in the current climate. "Many people want to hold their
    investment in their own hands, allowing them to react more independently to
    market developments. Gold can be sold again at any time," explains Thorsten
    Straller-von Kersten, Regional Manager for Northern Germany at Degussa.Thanks to
    forward planning, Degussa ensures seamless availability - both in its branches
    and online shop. "Our strong partnerships with suppliers and well-managed stock
    levels ensure that we can deliver at all times," emphasises Christian Rauch, CEO
    of Degussa Holding.

    Degussa is also a reliable partner internationally. "Even with high global
    demand, we provide a seamless supply of gold bars and coins. Our strong supply
    chain and strategic stock planning allow us to serve both new and existing
    customers," adds Giles Maber, Country Manager UK at Sharps Pixley, a member of
    Degussa Group.

    With a stable supply chain and deep market expertise, Degussa remains a trusted
    partner for those investing in precious metals.

    For further information, please contact:

    Degussa Holding AG, Oberneuhofstrasse 12, 6340 Baar, Schweiz,
    Andrea Haener, Email: mailto:presse@degussa.com

