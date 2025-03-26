Edison Report Highlights HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 (HGT) Insights
HgT is riding a wave of impressive growth, showcasing robust sales and earnings momentum. With a 19% revenue increase and a 23% EBITDA growth in FY24, the company is setting new benchmarks. As HgT harnesses the power of GenAI, the future looks promising with anticipated transformative impacts. Currently trading at a 9% discount to NAV, HgT presents a unique investment opportunity.
- Edison Investment Research issued a report on HgT (HGT) on March 26, 2025, highlighting its strong sales and earnings momentum.
- HgT's revenue and EBITDA growth for FY24 were 19% and 23%, respectively, with an average EBITDA margin of 34%.
- The company achieved a 10.4% NAV total return (TR) in FY24, despite increased portfolio debt and stable valuation multiples.
- HgT has a solid long-term track record, with five- and ten-year NAV TR of approximately 18% per annum.
- HgT's manager, Hg, is focusing on leveraging GenAI across its portfolio, expecting significant impacts in the next one to two years.
- HgT's shares are currently trading at a 9% discount to NAV, compared to a slight premium at the end of 2024.
The price of HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 at the time of the news was 6,200EUR and was up +3,77 % compared with the previous
day.
+6,90 %
+0,85 %
-6,35 %
-9,92 %
+7,27 %
+14,56 %
+178,30 %
+162,16 %
ISIN:GB00BJ0LT190WKN:A2PKX2
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.