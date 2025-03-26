Varengold Bank Revises 2024 Earnings Forecast for Stronger Growth

Varengold Bank AG has adjusted its preliminary earnings forecast for the 2024 financial year due to ongoing closing entries in the preparation of the annual financial statements.

Despite negative special effects, the business result remains positive, but the forecasted earnings before taxes (EBT) have been reduced from EUR 11.3 million to between EUR 6.25 million and EUR 6.75 million.

The deviation in earnings is primarily due to additional provisions for severance payments to former Board members and administrative expenses related to a special audit under the German Banking Act.

The announcement is a mandatory notification according to Article 17 MAR, and the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Varengold Bank AG assumes no responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements and advises against over-reliance on them for contracts or investment decisions.

The announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase securities of Varengold Bank AG in any jurisdiction.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Varengold Bank is on 29.04.2025.

The price of Varengold Bank at the time of the news was 2,9800EUR and was down -5,10 % compared with the previous day.





