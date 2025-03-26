Amadeus FiRe Reveals 2024 Financials, Proposes €4.03 Dividend/Share

Amadeus Fire Group confirmed preliminary financial figures for 2024, reporting revenue of €436.9 million, a 1.2% decrease from the previous year.

Operating EBITA for 2024 declined by approximately 21% to €55.5 million, resulting in an operating EBITA margin of 12.7%.

The Group's net profit attributable to shareholders was €32.6 million, leading to undiluted earnings per share of €6.01, down from €7.12 in the previous year.

The Management Board proposed a cash dividend of €4.03 per share, distributing around 67% of net income to shareholders.

The Personnel Services segment experienced a revenue decline of 4.8% to €268.8 million, while the Training segment saw a revenue increase of 9.6% to €168.5 million.

For 2025, Amadeus Fire Group expects revenue between €387–417 million and operating EBITA between €36–44 million, indicating a challenging financial year ahead.

The next important date, Quirin Champions Conference 2025, at Amadeus FiRe is on 31.03.2025.

The price of Amadeus FiRe at the time of the news was 82,35EUR and was up +0,12 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.960,43PKT (-1,14 %).





