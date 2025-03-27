Formycon's 2024: Financial Success & Market Growth
Formycon AG has surpassed expectations in 2024, achieving significant financial and operational milestones, and setting a promising course for future growth.
- Formycon AG reported a successful financial year 2024 with group revenue exceeding forecasts at €69.7 million and group EBITDA at €-13.7 million, both better than expected.
- Key operational milestones achieved in 2024 include FDA and EMA approvals for FYB202 (Stelara biosimilar) and FYB203 (Eylea biosimilar), and the start of clinical development for FYB206 (Keytruda biosimilar candidate).
- A cash inflow of €82.8 million was secured from a capital increase with a strategic partner, resulting in a cash position of €41.8 million at year-end 2024.
- Formycon successfully uplisted to the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse and was included in the SDAX, enhancing its visibility and transparency in global capital markets.
- Despite commercial challenges in the U.S., Formycon expects 2025 guidance to be around the same level as 2024, with revenues projected between €55.0 million and €65.0 million.
- The company continues to focus on biosimilar development, with new projects like FYB208, FYB209, and FYB210 in early stages, and aims for sustainable growth and profitability by 2026.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Formycon is on 27.03.2025.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.984,65PKT (-0,99 %).
