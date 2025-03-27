ProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA: 2024's Record Growth & Financial Success

ProCredit group achieved record business growth in 2024, with loan growth of EUR 784 million and deposit growth of EUR 1.0 billion.

The group reported a result of EUR 104.3 million, corresponding to a return on equity (RoE) of 10.2%, despite a temporarily higher cost-income ratio of 68.1% due to strategic growth investments.

ProCredit Holding increased capital at ProCredit Bank Ukraine by EUR 20 million, with the investment insured under a German investment guarantee scheme.

The group expects further strong loan growth of around 12% and an RoE of around 10% in 2025, with medium-term guidance for RoE of around 13-14%.

Personnel and administrative expenses increased by EUR 55.8 million or 22.6% due to investments in staff, IT, marketing, and branch network expansion.

The Management Board intends to propose a dividend of EUR 0.59 per share for FY 2024, representing 1/3 of the consolidated result.

