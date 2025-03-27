ProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA: 2024's Record Growth & Financial Success
ProCredit Group soared to new heights in 2024, showcasing remarkable financial achievements. With a loan surge of EUR 784 million and deposits climbing by EUR 1 billion, the group's financial landscape transformed dramatically. Despite a strategic investment phase leading to a higher cost-income ratio, the group reported a robust EUR 104.3 million profit, marking a 10.2% return on equity. Looking ahead, ProCredit anticipates continued growth, with a projected 12% loan increase and a steady RoE of 10% in 2025.
- ProCredit group achieved record business growth in 2024, with loan growth of EUR 784 million and deposit growth of EUR 1.0 billion.
- The group reported a result of EUR 104.3 million, corresponding to a return on equity (RoE) of 10.2%, despite a temporarily higher cost-income ratio of 68.1% due to strategic growth investments.
- ProCredit Holding increased capital at ProCredit Bank Ukraine by EUR 20 million, with the investment insured under a German investment guarantee scheme.
- The group expects further strong loan growth of around 12% and an RoE of around 10% in 2025, with medium-term guidance for RoE of around 13-14%.
- Personnel and administrative expenses increased by EUR 55.8 million or 22.6% due to investments in staff, IT, marketing, and branch network expansion.
- The Management Board intends to propose a dividend of EUR 0.59 per share for FY 2024, representing 1/3 of the consolidated result.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at ProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA is on 27.03.2025.
The price of ProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA at the time of the news was 10,050EUR and was down -0,50 % compared with the
previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,50 % since publication.
