    Unveiling TAKKT's Forward Strategy for Focused Growth & Profitability

    TAKKT AG launches "TAKKT Forward," targeting growth and sustainability with ambitious financial goals and a focus on innovation.

    • TAKKT AG has introduced a new strategy called "TAKKT Forward," focusing on portfolio concentration and profitable growth.
    • The company aims for organic growth between -4% and +6% in 2025, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6-8%.
    • A dividend of EUR 0.60 per share is proposed for the 2024 financial year.
    • TAKKT plans to improve its EBITDA margin to over 10% by 2028 and aims to convert 50-60% of EBITDA into free cash flow.
    • The strategy includes strengthening the Industrial & Packaging division and expanding American brands, with a focus on sustainable products, aiming for 50% of sales from sustainable products by 2028.
    • TAKKT is investing in process automation and AI to enhance performance and cash generation, despite challenging economic conditions in 2025.

