Unveiling TAKKT's Forward Strategy for Focused Growth & Profitability

TAKKT AG has introduced a new strategy called "TAKKT Forward," focusing on portfolio concentration and profitable growth.

The company aims for organic growth between -4% and +6% in 2025, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6-8%.

A dividend of EUR 0.60 per share is proposed for the 2024 financial year.

TAKKT plans to improve its EBITDA margin to over 10% by 2028 and aims to convert 50-60% of EBITDA into free cash flow.

The strategy includes strengthening the Industrial & Packaging division and expanding American brands, with a focus on sustainable products, aiming for 50% of sales from sustainable products by 2028.

TAKKT is investing in process automation and AI to enhance performance and cash generation, despite challenging economic conditions in 2025.

The next important date, Publication of the 2024 Annual Report and Capital Markets Conference, at TAKKT is on 27.03.2025.

The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 8,4000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,4050EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,06 % since publication.





