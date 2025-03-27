Kontron AG: Achieves Record Growth & Results

Gross margin increased significantly to 41.2% from 38.0% in the previous year.

EBITDA rose by 52.2% to EUR 191.8 million, reaching a new record high.

Operating cash flow (adjusted) reached a record level of EUR 149.4 million.

The backlog increased to EUR 2,078 million with a strong book-to-bill ratio of 1.23.

Kontron expects 2025 revenues to grow to EUR 1,900 to EUR 2,000 million and EBITDA to at least EUR 220 million.

A 20% increase in the dividend to EUR 0.6 per share is proposed for the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Kontron is on 27.03.2025.

The price of Kontron at the time of the news was 24,190EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,230EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.984,65PKT (-0,99 %).





