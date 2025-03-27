    StartseiteAktienKontron AktieNachrichten zu Kontron
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Kontron AG: Achieves Record Growth & Results

    Kontron's financial performance soared with record-breaking metrics and promising future projections, showcasing robust growth and strategic foresight.

    Kontron AG: Achieves Record Growth & Results
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Gross margin increased significantly to 41.2% from 38.0% in the previous year.
    • EBITDA rose by 52.2% to EUR 191.8 million, reaching a new record high.
    • Operating cash flow (adjusted) reached a record level of EUR 149.4 million.
    • The backlog increased to EUR 2,078 million with a strong book-to-bill ratio of 1.23.
    • Kontron expects 2025 revenues to grow to EUR 1,900 to EUR 2,000 million and EBITDA to at least EUR 220 million.
    • A 20% increase in the dividend to EUR 0.6 per share is proposed for the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Kontron is on 27.03.2025.

    The price of Kontron at the time of the news was 24,190EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,230EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.984,65PKT (-0,99 %).


    Kontron

    +3,95 %
    -6,35 %
    +11,93 %
    +25,39 %
    +11,01 %
    +44,91 %
    +34,52 %
    +525,48 %
    +101,84 %
    ISIN:AT0000A0E9W5WKN:A0X9EJ





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Kontron AG: Achieves Record Growth & Results Kontron's financial performance soared with record-breaking metrics and promising future projections, showcasing robust growth and strategic foresight.