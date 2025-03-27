Kontron AG: Achieves Record Growth & Results
Kontron's financial performance soared with record-breaking metrics and promising future projections, showcasing robust growth and strategic foresight.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Gross margin increased significantly to 41.2% from 38.0% in the previous year.
- EBITDA rose by 52.2% to EUR 191.8 million, reaching a new record high.
- Operating cash flow (adjusted) reached a record level of EUR 149.4 million.
- The backlog increased to EUR 2,078 million with a strong book-to-bill ratio of 1.23.
- Kontron expects 2025 revenues to grow to EUR 1,900 to EUR 2,000 million and EBITDA to at least EUR 220 million.
- A 20% increase in the dividend to EUR 0.6 per share is proposed for the upcoming Annual General Meeting.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Kontron is on 27.03.2025.
The price of Kontron at the time of the news was 24,190EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,230EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.984,65PKT (-0,99 %).
+3,95 %
-6,35 %
+11,93 %
+25,39 %
+11,01 %
+44,91 %
+34,52 %
+525,48 %
+101,84 %
ISIN:AT0000A0E9W5WKN:A0X9EJ
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte