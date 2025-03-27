CEWE Aims to Boost Profits and Revenue by 2025
CEWE's financial journey in 2024 paints a picture of robust growth and strategic success. With a 6.7% turnover increase and a record 16th dividend hike, CEWE is on a remarkable trajectory. As CEWE eyes further expansion in 2025, its photofinishing prowess and solid financial footing set the stage for continued prosperity.
Foto: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
- CEWE achieved a 6.7% increase in turnover to €832.8 million in 2024, with EBIT rising to €86.1 million.
- The company announced its 16th consecutive dividend increase, proposing a dividend of €2.85 per share for 2024, a 9.6% increase from the previous year.
- CEWE plans further growth in 2025, targeting a turnover of €835 to €865 million and EBIT of €84 to €92 million.
- The photofinishing segment significantly contributed to CEWE's success, with a revenue increase of 8.4% to €714 million in 2024.
- Despite a slight decline in turnover, the Commercial Online-Print segment achieved a positive EBIT of €3.4 million in 2024.
- CEWE maintains a strong financial position with an equity ratio of 59.1% and a free cash flow of €86 million in 2024.
