HomeToGo Forecasts 40% Revenue Surge & 170% EBITDA Growth for FY/25
HomeToGo is poised for remarkable growth, with projected revenues soaring past €300M in FY/25, following a year of impressive financial gains and strategic expansions.
- HomeToGo projects strong growth for FY/25 with IFRS Revenues expected to exceed €300M (+>40% YoY) and Adjusted EBITDA to surpass €35M (+>170% YoY), alongside positive Free Cash Flow.
- In FY/24, HomeToGo achieved Booking Revenues of €259.7M, a 36.6% YoY increase, and IFRS Revenues of €212.3M, a 31.0% YoY increase. Adjusted EBITDA rose to €12.8M, a 615.7% YoY increase.
- The Marketplace segment saw a 35.6% YoY increase in Booking Revenues to €189.8M and a 34.3% YoY increase in IFRS Revenues to €151.3M in FY/24.
- The HomeToGo_PRO segment reported a 36.2% increase in Booking Revenues to €79.2M and a 24.8% increase in IFRS Revenues to €70.0M in FY/24. Adjusted EBITDA surged nearly sixfold to €9.9M.
- HomeToGo maintained a solid cash position of €82.7M at the end of 2024, with Free Cash Flow improving by 42.3% YoY to €(10.3)M.
- HomeToGo expanded its global presence by launching new markets and advanced its AI-powered marketplace vision, contributing to a 40% annual average growth in monthly active users since 2019.
The next important date, FY 2024 & Q4 2024 Financial Results (Annual Report 2024) and Earnings Call, at HomeToGo is on 27.03.2025.
ISIN:LU2290523658WKN:A2QM3K
