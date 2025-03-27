SMA Solar's 2024 Growth Faces Market Challenges & Restructuring

Group sales in 2024 decreased by 19.7% to €1,530.0 million, significantly below the previous year's €1,904.1 million.

EBITDA dropped from €311.0 million in 2023 to −€16.0 million in 2024, with an EBITDA margin of −1.0%.

The Large Scale & Project Solutions segment saw a 39.1% increase in sales to €1,175.8 million, contributing to a significant EBIT rise to €227.0 million.

Sales in the Home Solutions segment fell by 70.6% to €170.3 million, with an EBIT margin of −88.5%.

The order backlog as of December 31, 2024, was €1,355.6 million, reflecting reduced demand in the Home Solutions and Commercial & Industrial Solutions segments.

The Managing Board confirmed the 2025 guidance with expected sales between €1,500 million and €1,650 million and EBITDA between €70 million and €110 million.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Geschäftsbericht 2024" to English is "Publication of the Annual Report 2024.", at SMA Solar Technology is on 27.03.2025.

The price of SMA Solar Technology at the time of the news was 21,250EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,280EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,14 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.984,65PKT (-0,99 %).





