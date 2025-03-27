Curatis Holding: 30% Sales Surge & Expanded Patient Reach for C-PTBE-01
Curatis Holding AG is making waves with a remarkable 30% sales surge in 2024, reaching CHF 9.5m, as it ambitiously expands its lead project, C-PTBE-01, to a broader patient demographic.
- Curatis Holding AG reported a 30% increase in sales revenue for 2024, reaching CHF 9.5m.
- The company plans to expand the target patient group for its lead project C-PTBE-01 by a factor of 20, now including both children and adults with primary and metastatic brain tumors.
- Curatis intends to apply for a Biologics License for C-PTBE-01, which would provide 12 years of market protection in the USA.
- A meeting with the FDA to discuss a potential pivotal Phase III study for C-PTBE-01 is planned for Q2 2025.
- Curatis ended 2024 with a strong cash position of CHF 3m and a positive cash flow from operations, ensuring solid operational security.
- C-PTBE-01 has shown a strong steroid-sparing effect in clinical studies, potentially reducing or replacing steroid use and improving patients' quality of life.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte