    SMT Scharf Unveils 2024 Financial Results: Key Insights Inside!

    SMT Scharf AG's 2024 financial performance was marked by substantial growth, driven by strategic expansions and market diversification, setting a promising outlook for 2025.

    Foto: SMT Scharf GmbH
    • Consolidated revenue for SMT Scharf AG in 2024 increased to EUR 95.0 million, up from EUR 73.2 million in 2023.
    • Operating earnings (EBIT) rose to EUR 4.8 million with an EBIT margin of 4.7%.
    • Significant revenue growth was driven by the first-time full consolidation of Xinsha, boosting new equipment and spare parts/service business.
    • The Tunnel Logistics segment experienced substantial growth, contributing to business diversification beyond coal mining.
    • For 2025, SMT Scharf AG expects consolidated revenue between EUR 110 million and EUR 130 million, with EBIT projected between EUR 5.5 million and EUR 7.5 million.
    • China remained the most important sales market, with revenue increasing to EUR 43.9 million, representing 46.2% of consolidated revenue.

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SMT Scharf is on 27.03.2025.

    The price of SMT Scharf at the time of the news was 7,0750EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


