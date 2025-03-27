Westwing Hits 2024 Targets, Eyes 8% Profit Margin by 2025

Westwing delivered 2024 results at the upper-end of guidance with a 4% revenue increase to EUR 444 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 24 million.

The company achieved a positive free cash flow of EUR 9 million and maintained a strong year-end net cash balance of EUR 69 million after share buybacks and restructuring costs.

The Westwing Collection business grew to 55% of GMV in 2024, marking an 8 percentage point increase year-over-year.

In 2025, Westwing plans to enter 5 to 10 new countries and open a mid-single-digit number of offline stores, aiming for revenue between EUR 425 million and EUR 455 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6% to 8%.

The company executed the second phase of its 3-step plan in 2024, focusing on restructuring operations, introducing a more premium product assortment, and improving brand awareness.

Westwing published its first Sustainability Statement under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and plans further sustainability initiatives in 2025.

The next important date, Publication of the 2024 Annual Report, at Westwing is on 27.03.2025.

The price of Westwing at the time of the news was 8,6700EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






