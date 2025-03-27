Rational AG Boosts Sales by 6% to €1.194 Billion

Rational AG increased its sales revenues by 6% in 2024, reaching 1.194 billion euros, with strong growth in North America and Europe.

The EBIT margin rose to 26.3%, and a dividend of 15.00 euros per share is proposed.

The company achieved a net promoter score of 60, indicating high customer satisfaction, which is a key performance indicator.

Sales revenue growth was particularly strong in the iVario product group, which increased by 16%, while the iCombi group grew by 5%.

Rational's global workforce exceeded 2,700 employees, with plans to expand the sales team further.

The company celebrated 25 years on the stock exchange, with a positive outlook for continued long-term growth and high profitability in 2025.

The next important date, Financial figures / Annual financial press conference / Conference call for the fiscal year 2024, at Rational is on 27.03.2025.

The price of Rational at the time of the news was 827,25EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 820,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,88 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.680,77PKT (-1,19 %).





