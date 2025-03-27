    StartseiteAktienRational AktieNachrichten zu Rational
    77 Aufrufe 77 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Rational AG Boosts Sales by 6% to €1.194 Billion

    Celebrating 25 years on the stock exchange, Rational AG's remarkable 2024 performance sets the stage for a promising future, marked by high profitability and continued growth.

    Rational AG Boosts Sales by 6% to €1.194 Billion
    Foto: Rational AG
    • Rational AG increased its sales revenues by 6% in 2024, reaching 1.194 billion euros, with strong growth in North America and Europe.
    • The EBIT margin rose to 26.3%, and a dividend of 15.00 euros per share is proposed.
    • The company achieved a net promoter score of 60, indicating high customer satisfaction, which is a key performance indicator.
    • Sales revenue growth was particularly strong in the iVario product group, which increased by 16%, while the iCombi group grew by 5%.
    • Rational's global workforce exceeded 2,700 employees, with plans to expand the sales team further.
    • The company celebrated 25 years on the stock exchange, with a positive outlook for continued long-term growth and high profitability in 2025.

    The next important date, Financial figures / Annual financial press conference / Conference call for the fiscal year 2024, at Rational is on 27.03.2025.

    The price of Rational at the time of the news was 827,25EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 820,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,88 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.680,77PKT (-1,19 %).


    Rational

    -3,14 %
    -4,68 %
    -6,78 %
    -4,34 %
    +3,28 %
    +33,60 %
    +62,42 %
    +158,56 %
    +460,68 %
    ISIN:DE0007010803WKN:701080





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Rational AG Boosts Sales by 6% to €1.194 Billion Celebrating 25 years on the stock exchange, Rational AG's remarkable 2024 performance sets the stage for a promising future, marked by high profitability and continued growth.