Rational AG Boosts Sales by 6% to €1.194 Billion
Celebrating 25 years on the stock exchange, Rational AG's remarkable 2024 performance sets the stage for a promising future, marked by high profitability and continued growth.
Foto: Rational AG
- Rational AG increased its sales revenues by 6% in 2024, reaching 1.194 billion euros, with strong growth in North America and Europe.
- The EBIT margin rose to 26.3%, and a dividend of 15.00 euros per share is proposed.
- The company achieved a net promoter score of 60, indicating high customer satisfaction, which is a key performance indicator.
- Sales revenue growth was particularly strong in the iVario product group, which increased by 16%, while the iCombi group grew by 5%.
- Rational's global workforce exceeded 2,700 employees, with plans to expand the sales team further.
- The company celebrated 25 years on the stock exchange, with a positive outlook for continued long-term growth and high profitability in 2025.
The next important date, Financial figures / Annual financial press conference / Conference call for the fiscal year 2024, at Rational is on 27.03.2025.
The price of Rational at the time of the news was 827,25EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 820,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,88 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.680,77PKT (-1,19 %).
-3,14 %
-4,68 %
-6,78 %
-4,34 %
+3,28 %
+33,60 %
+62,42 %
+158,56 %
+460,68 %
ISIN:DE0007010803WKN:701080
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte